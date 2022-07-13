Victoria Beckham reveals her terrifying fear for daughter Harper's safety: details The mother-of-four was harassed by a stalker for five years

Victoria Beckham has spoken of her very real concern for daughter Harper's safety after a stalker tried to collect the 11-year-old from school.

Victoria and her husband David Beckham were harassed by Sharon Bell over a period of five years.

Ms Bell – who is charged with harassment - appeared virtually in Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday and both Victoria and her husband David submitted statements about the traumatic ordeal.

At one point, it was revealed that Ms Bell had appeared at Harper's school, claiming to be her mother and asking to pick her up.

Victoria spoke of her fears for daughter Harper's safety

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante said of Victoria, via the Mirror: "She is now scared to go out. It has made it hard for her. She is worried, especially when Harper goes on school trips."

In her statement read to Westminster magistrates' court, the fashion designer added: "I tried to make very little fuss as I'm very worried about the effect it may have on Harper. I tried to protect her and I am worried about her safety."

David described Ms Bell's behaviour as 'threatening'

David, meanwhile, said in his statement he had never met Ms Bell and spoke of his concern about her behaviour. He said: "I felt like the language in the letters was escalating and becoming more emotional and threatening towards me and my family and this worried me.

"The letters were becoming increasingly threatening and obviously the female knew where I lived. It made me worried about what she would do next."

David and Victoria with their four children

Ms Bell, of Watford, was charged with stalking but did not face a criminal trial because she has a mental disorder.

District Judge Michael Snow imposed an indefinite stalking protection order banning Bell from contacting the Beckhams or their four children for the rest of their lives.

"This is one of those rare cases where an indefinite order is necessary to protect those members of the Beckham family named within it from serious psychological or physical harm from Ms Bell," he said.

