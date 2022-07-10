David and Victoria Beckham share very special messages to daughter Harper as she celebrates exciting milestone Happy Birthday Harper!

David and Victoria Beckham took to social media on Sunday with emotional messages for their youngest of four children, Harper Seven, who turned 11.

Dad David kicked off the heartfelt tributes with a home video of Harper who, in the clip, is sucking on a bottle and saying: "There's only one David Beckham…"

Later in the video, the father-daughter duo adorably go back-and-forth saying: "I love you so much."

Captioning the footage on Instagram, the former footballer penned: "Happy Birthday to my pretty lady. 11 years old today, I can't believe it. You are the most beautiful little girl with the biggest heart, we love you so so so much. Love Daddy. @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."



The video is so sweet

Fans couldn't get enough of the heart-warming clip and left messages for the 11-year-old in the comments.

One fan wrote: "She's so cute," with a red love heart emoji. A second added: "Well she has wonderful parents and a lovely child she is xx."

A third penned: "Happy birthday Harper," with two red love hearts.

Harper is so stylish

Mum Victoria also shared a wholesome post dedicated to her daughter and took to Instagram with a selection of gorgeous photos.

Captioning the pictures the former Spice Girl wrote: "Happy 11th Birthday to our little everything!! The sweetest kindest most beautiful soul we could ever wish for, we all love you so much!"

Harper looks so grown up in the pictures. In the first snap, she rocks light blue jeans and a fabulous puff-sleeved top whilst posing in the doorway of her unbelievable £31million Holland Park home.

David and Harper enjoyed a trip to Venice together in May

Other images show her looking the picture of elegance in Venice whilst donning an ultra-glamorous Zimmermann gown which she paired with fabulous Nike trainers.

Another photo in the carousel showed a close up of Harper's fabulous long tresses as she relaxed at home in a grey sweatshirt.

