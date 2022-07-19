Kelly Ripa's brood has upped and flown the nest and they appear to be having the time of their lives.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host's oldest son, Michael, took to Instagram to share a rather unexpected photo of his latest getaway.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's filtered photo receives mass reaction from famous followers

While he didn't reveal his exact location, the 25-year-old said that he was at the end of his time in "paradise".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Rather than post a beach selfie, however, Michael was posing in what looked like a bathroom.

"Last day in paradise and I got myself stuck in a mirror. Send help," he wrote alongside the mirror selfie in which just the top of his head was visible.

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves LIVE! viewers in hysterics with conversation about divorce

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos show off their epic rock climbing skills as she teases 'couples therapy'

He then added a second image of himself wearing a bright shirt and suit jacket and wrote: "Changed my mind. I'm cool with being stuck in the mirror."

Kelly and Mark's son Michael said it was his last day in 'paradise'

While Michael has jetted off for an adventure of his own, Kelly recently revealed that she and her husband, Mark Consuelos, just enjoyed their first vacation without their children - including Joaquin and Lola - in 25 years.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mom-of-three detailed their latest trip and confessed: "This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents, without the tribe. Mark and I were like what are we gonna do without the kids?"

MORE: Kelly Ripa looks incredible in vibrant orange bikini in epic family photo

MORE: Kelly Ripa leaves LIVE! viewers in hysterics with conversation about divorce

But the energetic duo had no issue finding activities as she admitted: "We had the time of our lives out in Utah. It was adventure time. We hiked every single day. It was beautiful and we were in Colorado too."

Kelly and Mark have three gorgeous children

Both Kelly and Mark shared photos from their trip - and it did look magical.

Their fans hit up social media and said they could not believe this was the first time they'd gone away as a duo and many were shocked!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.