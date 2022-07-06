Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos detail first vacation without their children in 25 years - and wow! The couple have been married for 26 years

It's been a very long time coming for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos who just took the vacation of their lives.

The couple share three children together, but just revealed their recent time away was their first solo getaway in a quarter of a decade.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes surprisingly candid confession about the beginning of her marriage

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mom-of-three detailed their latest adventure and confessed: "This is our first vacation in 25 years without children and parents, without the tribe. Mark and I were like what are we gonna do without the kids?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Michael Consuelos get into hilarious discussion about her eating habits

But the energetic duo had no issue finding activities as she admitted: "We had the time of our lives out in Utah. It was adventure time. We hiked every single day. It was beautiful and we were in Colorado too."

Both Kelly and Mark shared photos from their trip - and it did look magical.

MORE: Kelly Ripa is a hot pink host in promotional photo for Generation Gap

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but she's not impressed!

Their fans hit up social media and said they could not believe this was the first time they'd gone away as a duo and many were shocked!

Kelly and Mark embarked on an amazing adventure together

It was the perfect opportunity to focus on their marriage too as Kelly previously shared a very unusual snippet from their holiday.

The TV host posted an unbelievable rock climbing photo showing the pair of them scaling an impressive rock face.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's mom looks incredibly glamorous in birthday photo with her lookalike daughter

MORE: Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

She captioned it: "Couples therapy," and fans were in utter disbelief at the feat.

Fans couldn't believe they had been on vacation as a duo for 25 years

"What in the world," wrote one alongside a mind-blown emoji, as another added: "OMG," and a third commented: "Wow!! You both look great!! How Awesome."

Many more commented on Kelly's toned physique and said: "Look at your legs woman," and, "LEGS".

While it's not conventional couples therapy, it certainly seems to be working for Kelly and Mark who recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

The couple didn't invite their three children on their lastest vacation

The two met on the set of All My Children when Kelly played the character of Hayley Vaughan and her husband, fittingly, her love interest Mateo Santos.

They eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 a year after meeting and have since had three children: Michael, 24, Lola, 21, and Joaquín, 19.

They have been empty-nesters since last year when their youngest went to college.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.