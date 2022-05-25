Kelly Ripa plays matchmaker for son Joaquin with surprising date We didn't see this coming

Kelly Ripa is a woman of many talents and it turns out that matchmaking may be one of them.

The mom-of-three recently posted a snapshot alongside her handsome son, Joaquin, and it sparked an unexpected response from a fellow celebrity.

The Instagram image showed Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, posing with their firstborn ahead of the Gaynor Gala.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's son shows off impressive dance moves

They were all dressed to impress for the occasion and fans and famous friends rushed to tell them what a gorgeous family they are.

Lisa Rinna was one of the stars who commented as she teased a future marriage between Joaquin and one of her daughters, Amelia or Delilah.

She wrote: "Post away!!!! I love the last name Consuelos remember that I love that last name," and it sparked a response from Kelly herself.

Kelly got to work playing matchmaker for her son

"@lisarinna I’m working on my end," she wrote, along with a handful of exclamation marks to exaggerate her point.

Kelly's social media followers leaped upon the conversation and referred to Lisa's offspring as they wrote: "Doesn't Delilah Belle Consuelos sound AMAZING OR Amelia Gray Consuelos," and, "haha. Love that idea!! But can you all leave some good looks for the rest of us? Just spare a square?"

Kelly has been enjoying spending quality time with Joaquin of late, as he's been away from his current home in Michigan and back with his family in New York City.

Lisa has two daughters

His most recent 'date night' with his parents prompted fans to comment on just how much he looks like his famous dad.

The teenager twinned with his dad in a smart black suit, and comments included: "He looks just like Mark, very handsome young man," and: "Joaquin looks so much like his dad. Very good looking family." A third person added: "Your son looks more like Mark than Mark does!"

The teen will likely return to college soon where he's working hard and making a mark on the wrestling team, something his parents are incredibly proud of.

