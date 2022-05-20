Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin delights fans with move away from college for heartfelt family reunion The teen showed his support

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son, Joaquin, is the only one of their children to attend college outside of New York and this week he jetted back to be by the side of his famous family for a very special reason.

Fans were thrilled to see the teenager celebrating his big brother, Michael's graduation in the Big Apple, alongside his parents and sister, Lola too.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has a big year ahead - and it's bittersweet for her family

Given that he attends school in Michigan, Kelly and Mark's social media followers were likely surprised by his appearance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares video of son Michael's graduation with the whole family beside her

Both the Live! host and Riverdale actor took to social media to share photos of their celebration, which has been a long time coming given two years of delays.

Michael was one of thousands of New York University graduates who finally got the big ceremony they've been waiting for at NYU's signature graduation spot, the iconic Yankee Stadium.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but she's not impressed

MORE: Kelly Ripa details terrifying uncertainty with her children

In one photo, Kelly, Lola, Mark and Joaquin posed in the stands with the crowds behind them and the father-son duo looked so alike in matching white shirts and dark pants.

Joaquin took a break from college to support his brother

They all looked delighted to be there supporting Michael and it was sweet to see the whole family getting together for the milestone day.

It's especially heartfelt now that Kelly and Mark are empty-nesters. Joaquin only left the family home last year and his parents have ensured they visit him regularly in Michigan where he's on the wrestling team.

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes tongue-in-cheek remark about her age in new photo that gets fans talking

MORE: Kelly Ripa's New York townhouse has the most extravagant décor

Joaquin has loved wrestling since he was a little boy and his parents couldn't be prouder of him following his dreams in the sport while at college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Kelly and Mark are incredibly proud of Joaquin - and all of their children

His achievements are made even more incredible given his learning disorders.

Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents when they discovered he had earned a spot at university.

She said: "Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."

It appears Joaquin is thriving in his new venture, however, and in a few short years, the family will be gathering for his graduation too!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.