Sofia Vergara is a goddess in the most perfect summer dress The star was a vision

Sofia Vergara is a style icon and it was no different on Thursday when the America's Got Talent judge stepped out in the most stunning summer dress.

MORE: Sofia Vergara’s latest flirty ensemble has fans all saying the same thing

The 50-year old took to Instagram Stories from inside the kitchen of her stunning LA mansion with a fabulous selfie in a glamorous long-sleeved, mustard and white floral-patterned dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara dances up a storm at son Manolo's 30th birthday party

The star captioned the image with a GIF which read: "Is it Friday yet?!" and tagged fashion house @dolcegabbana."

READ: Sofia Vergara takes to the stage as she participates in risky AGT audition

SEE: Sofia Vergara's throwback mishap in cut-out swimsuit by the pool will leave you in stitches

The Modern Family actress paired the gorgeous gown with a chic white woven bag which she donned across her body. Her summer ensemble was also accessorised with a simple silver chain with the word 'Mum' written on.

Sofia is so stylish

The former model is a doting mother-of-one and was joined by her son at the weekend to celebrate his mother's 50th birthday.

Sofia looked exquisite as shared updates from her weekend of celebrations, including a lovely photo beside her son Manolo Vergara, 30 and beautiful look alike niece Claudia Vergara as they enjoyed a "Pre birthday dinner."

The star also shared multiple updates from her actual birthday dinner on Sunday, which saw the actress stun in a vibrant yellow midi dress as she posed alongside friends and family.

Sofia alongside son Manolo and neice Claudia

Captioning the first of many exciting posts from the event she penned: "Birthday dinner," alongside balloon, cake and heart emojis. In the snap, she and Claudia can be seen posing at the table alongside her cousin Mariana Vergara.

A second snap saw Sofia front and centre of a fabulous group shot. Captioning the image, Sofia wrote: "Thank u for coming!! #50 #family."

A third post saw niece Claudia, who matched her actress aunty with lemons on her dress, dancing away with the birthday girl.

The star was also captured with her impressive Chanel bag cake

Other photos from the lavish bash saw Sofia pose in more group shots, including one which showed off a very impressive birthday cake in the shape of a Chanel handbag.

Friends and fan flooded the comments of the photos with their kind wishes. One penned: "WONDERFUL POST, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL SOFIA." A second wrote: "Wow amazing pictures."

Sofia with Claudia and cousin Mariana

A third said: "Happy birthday to you Sofia. I wish you all the best in your life. Health, joy and happiness to you and your family. God blesses you. You are amazing. I admire you."

A fourth said: "Happy birthday! Looking amazing." A fifth couldn't get over how much niece Claudia looked like her model aunty and penned: "THEY LOOK LIKE TWINS."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.