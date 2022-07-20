Nick Jonas pays tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra with show-stopping birthday celebration

Priyanka Chopra marked a big milestone on Monday 18 July, turning 40 with her friends and family in attendance for a spectacular birthday bash.

There to celebrate and shower her with love was her adoring husband Nick Jonas, who took to social media to show his wife off.

The singer shared several romantic pictures from their beachside getaway to ring in her big birthday, and the two looked madly in love.

Alongside a sweet shot of them grabbing a kiss, he shared another one of hers at her party and one holding a towel that said: "Priyanka! The Jewel of July est. 1982."

The most show-stopping was definitely the final picture of his set, one that saw the couple enjoy a beautiful fireworks display.

They stood on the beach and took in the scenery, arm-in-arm, as Nick wore a bright orange and black patterned pantsuit and Priyanka donned a snazzy red dress with a slit.

Priyanka marked her 40th birthday with a beachside celebration

"Happiest birthday to my [heart emoji] the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you," he sweetly wrote, getting back a "Love of my life" response from Priyanka.

Many wished the Bollywood star a happy birthday as well with one fan commenting: "This LOVE is beautiful to watch," and another saying: "Happy birthday Priyanka! You have a great husband."

The bond between husband and wife couldn't be stronger at this moment, especially not long after they announced that they were joining sports apparel company Perfect Moment as strategic investors and advisors.

"This is a special day for us!!" they both stated. "Having worn @perfectmomentsports organically for years, one of us is an avid snowboarder and the other an après ski aficionado (can you guess who is who?!), we really fell in love with this chic brand.

The couple have joined Perfect Moment as strategic investors and advisors

"Personally, creating memories and special moments is something we are deeply passionate about doing in our everyday lives, and now we have the pleasure of doing that in our new business venture.

"SO! If you have a love of travel, color, adventure, and the great outdoors, this is a brand you will love too (if you don't already.) Stay tuned for all that is to come."

