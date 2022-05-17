Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares rare glimpse of star-studded secret project following daughter Malti's return home Both parents are getting back to work

Just as her daughter, Malti, is making her return home following several months under intensive care in the hospital, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also making her return to set life.

The star took to Instagram to give a glimpse of life as she manages being a first-time-mom and going back to work.

She shared how work is in full swing, revealing she was back on set as she films her latest project.

WATCH: Priyanka shares heartwarming family video

Though the project she is working on has remained largely a secret, Priyanka still shared an exciting backstage glimpse of the set as she propped her feet up on a chair, revealing her view of an upscale restaurant.

Little is known about the series, titled Citadel, and the plot has been kept under wraps, described solely as an action packed spy series

Distributed and produced by Amazon Studios and Agbo Productions, though information on it is scarce, it is sure to be epic, as it features a star-studded cast including Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden, and is directed by none other than the legendary Russo brothers, who are known for their work on several Marvel movies.

Priyanka's rare behind-the-scenes sneak-peek

The actress' husband, Nick Jonas, has also gotten back to work recently, though not without offering a sweet glimpse at life as a first-time-dad and updating fans on Malti.

While on the Today Show promoting his own upcoming series, Dancing with Myself, alongside Shakira, Nick was asked by Hoda Kotb about what it's been like at home since welcoming their daughter.

Malti's heartfelt debut

"Life is beautiful," he responded, stopping to marvel at the first picture of the full family that was shared on Mother's Day. "She's a gift, and we're just so blessed that she's back home," he added.

In the couple's Mother's Day tribute, which served as little Malti's debut, they wrote: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

