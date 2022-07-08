Priyanka Chopra goes on a hike with daughter Malti Marie – see the adorable photo Malti Marie is six months old

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying being a mum, and that was evident to see this week as the actress shared a photo of her alongside her baby daughter Malti Marie out on a hike!

MORE: Priyanka Chopra melts hearts with rare photo of baby Malti and husband Nick Jonas

The Hollywood star rarely shows photos of her newborn with Nick Jonas, but this week she made an exception as she marked her best friend's birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted a photo showing her carrying Malti in a carrier whilst sat on a log next to her best friend and her son, who is her godson.

READ: Priyanka Chopra announces big news as she branches out for new venture

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra displays array of swimwear for island vacation with Nick Jonas

"22 years and counting.. and now with our babies. Love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily," she captioned the idyllic snap taken mid-hike.

Priyanka shared the most adorable photo of Malti on Instagram

Friends and fans of the new mum loved the adorable photo and were quick to share their thoughts.

"This is the cutest," one wrote, whilst another added: "Aw mommy Priyanka."

A third remarked: "Aww this is the most precious thing ever."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti in January via surrogate, but sadly their bundle of joy had to stay in a special NICU unit until the pair were finally able to bring her home in May.

The film star marked Father's Day with the sweetest photo of Nick and Malti

On Mother's Day, Priyanka shared the first photo of Malti with a heartfelt message about her arrival.

Captioning a sweet snap of the family-of-three, Priyanka penned: "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

She continued: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

"Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you."