Priyanka Chopra has been husband Nick Jonas' 'rock' amid their daughter's health battles

Nick Jonas has praised his wife Priyanka Chopra for being his "rock" during their daughter's 100-day stay in neonatal intensive care.

The Jonas Brothers star has shared how his actress wife "was a rock the whole time and continues to be," adding: "I'm grateful to have a teammate in Pri."

The couple announced the birth via surrogacy of their daughter in January but on Mother's Day in May Priyanka revealed that Malti had spent over three months in hospital.

Speaking to People, Nick added that what the pair had shared on social media at the time was to convey their feeling of "gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital".

"It was eye-opening in a lot of ways," he said.

"It was really important that people know that whatever their journey is or whatever challenges might come up, you're not alone. The power of social media is that it connects us all and makes this very big world a little bit smaller."

Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter in January

Their post was shared with fans in May. "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,' Priyanka wrote.

The actress then made a heartbreaking revelation, saying: "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

She continued: "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."

