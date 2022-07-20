Lucy Bronze: Inside the England football player's private life

England footballer Lucy Bronze is set to play Spain this evening in the quarter-final of the UEFA Women's Euro championships. Ahead of her exciting game, we take a look at how the Northumberland-born star manages to juggle her career alongside dating and family life.

The 30-year-old defender ranks among the world's best right-backs and is arguably one of the most experienced members of the Lionesses squad.

WATCH: Prince William visits England women at St George's Park

Since making her debut in 2013, Lucy has enjoyed tremendous success on the pitch with notable highlights including her performances at the 2015 and 2019 World Cup competitions.

Her childhood

Hailing from Berwick-upon-Tweed, Lucy often credits her parents and immediate family as fundamental in propelling her career. Lucy, whose full name reads as Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze, was brought up bilingual thanks to her Portuguese father Joaquim, and her English mother, Diane.

Lucy is set to play in the Women's Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Speaking to The Guardian, Lucy said: "Dad used to speak to us in Portuguese, but we always replied in English. That's probably why I'm not very comfortable speaking Portuguese."

Encouraged by her older brother, Jorge, Lucy was exposed to football from a very young age. Her mother bought Lucy her first pair of football boots when the youngster was ten-years-old and in her last year of primary school, Lucy played football as the only girl in a team of boys.

The Lioness shares a close bond with her mum Diane

When her football coach told Lucy that she would have to leave the team for fear of injuring herself in a mixed team, the football pro recalls how her stalwart mother said: "Right. No one is telling my little girl that she can't do something."

Lucy's incredibly close bond with her mother is clear to see. The 30-year-old sporting pro regularly shares snaps of her doting mum on Instagram, and only last year, Lucy paid tribute to her "number 1 fan since day one", with a pair of heart-warming photographs.

The 30-year-old regularly spends time with her nephew and niece

Her close bond with her brother

The Lioness moreover enjoys a rewarding relationship with her older brother, Jorge. Judging by her social media, Lucy seems to relish spending time with her nephew, Alfred, and niece, Alzira. Only yesterday, the 30-year-old paid tribute to her niece with an adorable snap commemorating her milestone first birthday. She captioned the post: "This little [lion] is turning one today" followed by a red heart emoji.

Lucy paid tribute to Alzira with an adorable Instagram post

Her dating life

Whilst Lucy is incredibly open about her family, the Lioness keeps much of her romantic life under wraps. According to recent reports, the footballer is currently dating Manchester City's Keira Walsh. Although neither have made their relationship 'Instagram official', the duo have shared a series of suspiciously loved-up snaps.

Lucy and Keira are reportedly dating

Towards the end of May, Keira shared a carousel of sun-drenched photos from a recent girls' trip to LA. Hinting at their relationship, Keira opted to use a sweet photo of the pair posing at the beach.

The duo enjoyed a trip to Lyon

And back in 2019, the couple appeared to enjoy a romantic trip to Lyon. Alongside a trio of sweet snaps, Keira used the caption: "Days off well spent in Lyon."

