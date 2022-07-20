Gracie McGraw shares hilarious anecdote about 'getting a boyfriend' amid special occasion The singer joked about her struggles

Gracie McGraw appears to be looking for love, but her latest confession on social media proves she doesn't always make the journey so easy on herself!

MORE: Gracie McGraw has fans in 'tears' with her latest music video

The singer took to Instagram on 19 July to celebrate one of her closest friends' birthdays, flooding her Instagram Stories with adorable photos of them through the years.

As she reminisced on their favorite moments together, Gracie gave insight into not only what she is really like as a friend, but gave a rare update on her love life.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

MORE: Gracie McGraw showcases 'chaotic' new look in head-turning outfit

In one of the many photos she posted, the 25-year-old cheekily threw herself under the bus when she opened up about just how close she is with her best friend, joking that she often refers to her as her girlfriend.

However, she admitted her good friend doesn't necessarily love the label, detailing how many people have taken her too seriously, and revealing that her friend has even complained about the fact that people now think they are actually more than just friends.

In the sweet picture of the two, she quoted her friend saying: "How are we supposed to find boyfriends if everyone thinks we're dating?" confessing that though she seems to have great companionship in her group of friends, she is in fact searching for a romantic partner as well.

The two friends appear to have an unbreakable bond, despite the dating mishaps

Determined as she might be, however, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter seems busy as ever focused on her career in music, of which she routinely shares updates on social media.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares sadness over 'corrupt Broadway'

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shines in candid bathroom selfies

Gracie has big dreams of being a Broadway star, and she seems well on her way to becoming one.

Gracie's latest video proves just how talented she really is

The young talent even had fans in tears with a recent post on Instagram, as she shared a new video showing her singing The Life I Never Led from Sister Act. She belted out the emotional song perfectly, and fans including Rita Wilson were quick to react.

The actress wrote: "Gracie!!! Incredible!!" while another fan was as emotional as the song is, writing: "This performance blew my heart wide open! Brought me to tears. The passion you display is like none other." A third added: "This had me in tears."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.