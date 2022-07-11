Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shines in candid bathroom selfies The 1883 stars are parents-of-three

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie gave fans an update on her sun-soaked staycation on social media, showing that not everything was peachy keen.

The performer took to Instagram with a candid pair of mirror selfies snapped in her bathroom as she wore just a bra to highlight the tan lines on her chest and skin.

"Tan burn," she simply termed it, and with her slight pout and tousled hair, many of her followers quickly began raving over her natural beauty.

"You are a beautiful woman," one wrote, with another saying: "You are so beautiful, inside and out! You look like your beautiful mama."

A few others compared her to mom Faith as well, and a third even commented: "You look just like your mom! Lovely," with one adding: "Your self love makes you shine!"

The 1883 stars' daughter has been updating her followers this weekend on her sun-soaked staycation. Gracie has been enjoying time away by the sea ahead of her next upcoming Broadway Sings show on 21 July.

Gracie shared an update on her sunny staycation

Gracie is the oldest of Tim and Faith's children. The couple are also parents to Maggie and Audrey, who are both talented singers.

The entire family showed up in support of Gracie when she made her appearance for the first night of Broadway Sings, performing orchestral renditions of Taylor Swift songs.

She received incredible reviews from her friends and family for the show, with many of them publicly showing their pride and support.

The singer shared more photographs from her spectacular run on Instagram, encouraging her followers to catch the reprise later in July.

The performer felt the love and support of her friends and family on Broadway

And while her followers quickly inundated her with praise, one of the first to do so was her younger sister Audrey, who adoringly wrote: "Um hot amazing fantastic never before seen out of this world."

