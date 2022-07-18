Gracie McGraw has fans in 'tears' with her latest music video The country stars are parents to Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie is destined to be a Broadway star!

The talented singer had fans in tears over the weekend as she shared a new video showing her singing The Life I Never Led from Sister Act.

Gracie belted out the emotional song pitch perfect, and fans including Rita Wilson were quick to react.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's love story

The wife of Tom Hanks wrote: "Gracie!!! Incredible!!" while another fan was in tears: "This performance blew my heart wide open! Brought me to tears. The passion you display is like none other." A third added: "This had me in tears."

Many other comments reassured Gracie that her time as a Broadway star is nearing. In the caption, she had written: "The Life I Never Led - SISTER ACT.

"I fully chugged a matcha before this, which dyed my tongue and didn't allow me to hit the end note so we made some adjustments...

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shared a beautiful new music video

"I honestly love Sister Act. Getting to do the show years ago was one of the greatest gifts and memories I will always keep with me. I played sister Mary Patrick which was soo much fun, I actually wanted to play Sister Mary Robert BUT I wouldn't trade my Sister Mary Patrick time for nothin'!!! Enjoy."

Gracie moved to New York City last year to pursue her dream performing on Broadway.

The 25-year-old often shares videos of herself singing on social media and has a loyal following. Gracie is the oldest of the McGraw children - Faith and Tim are also parents to daughters Maggie and Audrey.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with their three daughters

The couple faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

The celebrity couple are doting parents

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

