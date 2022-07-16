Gracie McGraw showcases 'chaotic' new look in head-turning outfit The singer pulled out all the stops

Gracie McGraw had fun with her wardrobe choices on Friday and stepped out in a very edgy look.

The daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared a selfie in her outfit on Instagram Stories and confessed it was a "chaotic look tonight".

MORE: Audrey McGraw sits on Justin Timberlake's knee in epic throwback photo

Gracie looked lovely in a pair of retro-print, green pants, bold kitten heels and a t-shirt with huge puffy sleeves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw's muscular appearance in new video stuns fans

She accessorized with a black, chain handbag and solid, gold earrings.

In the image, she was standing next to an elevator and appeared to be preparing for a night on the town.

The star has earned herself a legion of loyal followers with her social media antics and her incredible singing voice too.

READ: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shares sadness over 'corrupt Broadway'

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie shines in candid bathroom selfies

However, the talented Broadway star recently discovered though that there were other accounts pretending to be her, and she has taken to setting the record straight once and for all.

Gracie rocked an edgy outfit for her night on the town

Sharing a defiant message alongside a selfie on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Everyone this is my only Instagram and my only form of social media in general.

"If you get a follow from a Gracie McGraw that is not from this account it's a fake."

Gracie is the oldest of Tim and Faith's children. The couple are also parents to Maggie and Audrey, who are both talented singers.

MORE: Tim McGraw leaves fans emotional with sweet tribute to wife Faith Hill

SEE: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Gracie wows in sun-drenched bikini photos

Opening up about their children's strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Faith and Tim are proud of their girls

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Although all three girls have left home, Faith insists her priority is still being a mom.

"Once you’re a mom, you’re always a mom," she said. "Everything I think about in my life, I think about it as a mom, period. Not as an artist or whatever, I’m a mom first."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.