Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie sets the record straight about her social media presence The country stars are parents to three grown-up daughters

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie often shares photos of herself on social media, having gained a vast following in the past few years since becoming a star in her own right.

The talented Broadway star recently discovered though that there were other accounts pretending to be her, and she has taken to setting the record straight once and for all.

Sharing a defiant message alongside a selfie on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Everyone this is my only Instagram and my only form of social media in general.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story

"If you get a follow from a Gracie McGraw that is not from this account it's a fake."

Faith and Tim's daughter has been updating her followers this weekend on her sun-soaked staycation. Gracie has been enjoying time away by the sea ahead of her next upcoming Broadway Sings show on July 21.

Gracie is the oldest of Tim and Faith's children. The couple are also parents to Maggie and Audrey, who are both talented singers.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie had a message for her fans

Audrey has shared footage of herself singing on social media in the past, receiving compliments from the likes of Rita Wilson.

Maggie doesn't have an active social media presence but was in a band at Stanford University, where she graduated a few years ago.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterwards.

The country stars with their three daughters - Gracie, Maggie and Audrey

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

