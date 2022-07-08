Tim McGraw leaves fans emotional with sweet tribute to wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw sparked an emotional response from his fans when he shared a loving tribute to his wife Faith Hill on Thursday.

The country music singer took to Instagram to post a photo of a billboard advertising the couple's hit show, 1883, which featured a snap of Faith in character as Margaret Dutton alongside a quote from a review that read: "Faith Hill is spectacularly good."

Captioning the post, Tim – who starred as Faith's on-screen husband, James Dutton – wrote: "So proud of my wife!!" Many of his followers were quick to react to his sweet words while also expressing their sadness that the show has now come to an end.

"Yes, she was great! You both were! It was a great show and I wish it hadn't ended. Love you both as singers and as actors," replied one fan. A second said: "You both did amazing, I’m so sad it ended!! And the way it ended!! Tearjerker! I loved the two of you on screen."

A third added: "She was great, every character was cast perfectly. I'm so bummed there won't be more, so I've watched it three times already. My favorite show of all time especially because of you, Faith, Sam and Isabel. You all made your characters so real and so lovable. Thank you, hope to see you and Faith in another movie."

Tim sparked a huge response with this photo of Faith

Both Faith and Tim have scored rave reviews for their portrayals in the critically acclaimed Yellowstone spin-off. However, Faith had some specific conditions when it came to working alongside her husband.

"[I told Tim] 'Look, if we're going to do this together, we cannot run lines together, ever… We cannot talk about the scene that we're filming tomorrow, ever,'" she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month.

Faith and Tim played on-screen married couple James and Margaret Dutton

Explaining her reasoning behind the rule, Faith said: "In my opinion, the only way for me to bring… to make it feel real and authentic, it had to be when the cameras are rolling, we're on set, that was the first time I met [Tim's character] James."

