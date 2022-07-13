Renee Zellweger hits the beach with Ant Anstead and his son The couple have been dating for more than a year

Renee Zelleweger and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, are still going strong and they enjoyed a day at the beach on Tuesday with his son, Hudson.

The doting dad turned heads as he stepped out with the little boy - who he shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall - for an adorable display, however, many didn't even recognize the very famous woman with them.

MORE: Ant Anstead reveals surprising detail of romance with Renee Zellweger

Rather than soaking up the sun in beachwear, the photos published by the Daily Mail the Bridget Jones actress hid beneath a blue hoodie, and baseball cap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Renee Zellweger stars in Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Her face was barely visible with her sweater pulled up over her mouth and passersby were none the wiser to the A-lister standing beside them on the sand.

Their outing comes just days after Ant gushed about Renee on Instagram and shared a rare photo with her.

MORE: Christina Haack's secret third wedding with Josh Hall after whirlwind romance

MORE: Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead stun fans with PDA packed photo during very special wedding

In the image, they were cozied up on a chair, looking picture-perfect and relaxed.

He captioned the post: "This lady.Pure. Class.Ren x."

Renee and Ant are getting closer by the day

Renee and the father-of-three have been together since June 2021 but have kept their romance relativity under wraps.

The British TV presenter did pay tribute to her on their milestone anniversary with another snapshot of himself with Renee.

READ: Formula 1 ace Jenson Button finally marries Brittny Ward after postponing wedding twice

MORE: Christina Haack wows in white bikini during dreamy vacation

"WOW! This just popped up in memories," he wrote. "One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year……."

Ant says he's incredibly lucky to have Renee

On her birthday, Ant also shared a sweet message alongside a black and white selfie of the pair.

"Happy birthday to this beautiful lady! Ren you are PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am."

Ant met the Oscar winner while filming an episode of his show, Celebrity IUU: Joyride.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.