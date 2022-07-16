Jerry O'Connell pays tribute to wife Rebecca Romijn during sun-soaked anniversary celebration The couple are more in love than ever

Jerry O'Connell and his wife, Rebecca Romijn, rang in their 15th wedding anniversary this week and paid sweet tributes to one another.

The pair are enjoying a romantic trip to Greece and posted snapshots on social media to celebrate.

MORE: Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's twin daughters are so grown up

In one of the images, the Star Trek actress was cuddled up to her husband, and wearing a black bikini while taking a dip in some rock pools.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jerry O'Connell revealed as The Talk's new host

Jerry proudly gushed about his wife in the caption which read: "15 years today. This one puts up with my Mommy issues, cheapness and is infinitely out of my league. INFINITELY. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY! Love ya Babe."

Rebecca also posted some snapshots of their time away and they appeared to be having a great time by the sea.

MORE: Jerry O'Connell teases frustration at being called 'extra' on The Talk

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares unexpected health update on Ozzy Osbourne

The pair have gone on holiday without their 13-year-old twins, Dolly and Charlie, who haven't featured in their photos.

Jerry insists Rebecca is out of his league

Jerry and Rebecca have an unusual living situation in that they reside just a stone's throw from her ex-husband, John Stamos.

In 2021, the Full House actor moved into their neighborhood in Calabasas and Jerry spoke about it on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

MORE: Jerry O'Connell sends fans into a tailspin with shirtless photo

At the time, he was asked if they had bumped into him and Jerry responded: "I have not, but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do see him."

The pair looked so happy on their break

He added that he was "on the lookout" for John, but said that, "it would be very friendly if we did".

Rebecca and John were married from 1998 until 2005, but they split after ten years together.

She recently opened up about how difficult the break up was to her own husband during an appearance on The Talk.

"When I’m with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," Jerry said. "You always have really fun memories."

Rebecca responded: "I do, I have a lot of really fun memories. I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.