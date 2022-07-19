Rebel Wilson updates fans on health journey as she undergoes wellness treatment She is seriously committed!

Rebel Wilson fans know the star isn't shy when it comes to opening up about her health, and what she does to maintain her incredible figure, and now the star is taking fans along as she prepares to undergo a detoxing treatment.

The actress updated fans on both her health and whereabouts with a fantastic picture on Instagram, which sees her looking ready as ever for her retreat.

The jaw-dropping mountainous background to her picture reveals her getaway's location as Austria, and she specified that she was staying in the country's idyllic spa town of Altaussee, home of the Vivamayr retreat.

Vivamayr describes itself as an "award-winning luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat," and guests get to enjoy nutritious home-cooked meals and stunning views.

Rebel's post from the resort sees her donning quite the retro tennis look, sporting a white mini skirt with two green lines along its hem, perfectly paired with a green v-neck sweatshirt of a terry cloth material, along with white sneakers and cap as well as oversized yellow sunglasses.

She captioned the post with: "Oh it's soooo gooood to be back at @vivamayraltaussee. Working the Mayr method to reset my system for the rest of the working year!"

Rebel shared the jaw-dropping views from the retreat

The Mayr method focuses on gut health, and prioritizes foods that are considered alkaline, meaning they allegedly produce a higher pH when digested.

Rebel recently opened up about how she was handling having gained weight during her latest vacation, inspiring fans with a bold body confidence message.

The actress shared a stunning poolside picture as she concluded her vacation and embarked on her wellness retreat

She said: "It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you."

