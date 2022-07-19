GMA's Ginger Zee shocks fans with beachside Hawaii wedding disaster The meteorologist showed off the fallout from Storm Darby

Ginger Zee left fans shocked after sharing a video of a beachside wedding in Hawaii being washed away by a giant wave caused by a storm.

The Good Morning America star, 41, took to Instagram to post the clip, which showed several wedding guests standing motionless as they watched the huge wave head towards the shore, where long tables had been set on a patch of greenery ready for the wedding breakfast.

As it came crashing over the edge, it not only shook the palm trees, but it washed umbrellas, refreshments, chairs, and tables inland, soaking several of the onlookers who ran at the last minute.

"IT'S LIKE A GIANT WAVE… ON YOUR WEDDING DAY. Thankfully everyone was ok at the wedding — but the cake did not make it. Darby was a storm that kicked up surf 12-24 feet and propagated to shore, showing up at this wedding in Kona, Hawaii via @k.e.n_n.y.b," meteorologist Ginger captioned the video.

The meteorologist revealed how Storm Darby had ruined one wedding in Hawaii

Several of her followers found the funny side, posting light-hearted comments such as: "Wedding crasher literally," and: "As long as the alcohol was safe." A third joked: "Uninvited guests always tend to steal the show, glad everyone was ok."

Others, however, expressed their concern about Storm Darby. "Is that the same storm that kicked waves over a 2 story building?" asked another follower, and a fourth remarked: "Too bad they didn’t bring the cake inside rather than watching the wave hit! All that work."

Ginger's latest post came just hours after she shared a gushing tribute to her own husband Ben Aaron, whom she married in 2014.

Next to a snap of the couple with their two sons Adrian, six, and Miles, four, she reflected on her previous relationships, which she described as a "disaster", and added she cried "tears of joy" when seeing this family photo.

Ginger also recently shared a gushing tribute to her husband Ben

"If you would have told me a decade ago that this right here was possible, I would have laughed. It seemed so far away. I didn’t think I deserved it. My personal life and relationships had been an actual disaster.

"When I saw this photo taken by my MIL @roofustee the other night — I did laugh — at myself. Then got tears of joy & gratitude. And at the end of all the feelings one photo can evoke, I felt peace. Which is what I wish I could have told me ten years ago. You deserve peace. You deserve love. Everyday isn’t full of sunshine and rainbows but hold on and enjoy the ride. Peace is out there. @benaarontv," Ginger penned in the caption.

Ginger and Ben – who met through a mutual friend – exchanged vows during an intimate, beachside ceremony in her native Michigan, celebrating later at The Inn at Bay Harbor.

The TV star wore a figure-hugging, lace Pnina Tornai gown complete with thick straps, a sweetheart neckline and a deep-V back.

