GMA's Amy Robach and Ginger Zee embrace Barbie trend with bold looks On trend and fabulous

GMA stars Amy Robach and Ginger Zee embraced the current trend for Barbie pink on Friday with two gorgeous outfits.

SEE: Best pink dresses for summer: From Zara to ASOS, M&S & MORE

Amy rocked a bright pink Rag and Bone pink top and white knit skirt for her appearance on the morning show and was styled by her stylist and good friend Jamie Salazar. Ginger also wore the fabulous color, taking on an A-line shift mini dress with crew neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach looks oh so chic in New York home

"Happy Friday," Jamie posted on social media alongside two pictures of Amy, revealing the designers for the look and sharing that her jewelry was from Roberto Coin and Cat Bird NYC.

Amy praised her friend the day before, writing on social media that Jamie had "been hitting it out of the park lately".

MORE: Ginger Zee rocks pink shorts for fun in the sun with co-stars

MORE: Ginger Zee shares pictures from rare 'date' with husband Ben Aaron

The day prior she wore a Fleur du Mal NYC sheer skirt paired with shorts underneath. "So fun and comfy and gorgeous paired with their bodysuit," Amy shared, adding: "No one sample sale shops like Jamie."

Barbie pink is the color of the summer with many celebrities including Saweetie, Billy Porter and Chrissy Teigen at the 2022 Grammys in April channeling the fashion icon.

Amy and Ginger both rocked the gorgeous color

Valentino also showcased a stunning array of dresses in the bold hue at their recent runway show with Anne Hathaway stepping out in a decadent mini dress featuring long sleeves, a playful mini silhouette, a high neckline, bustier ruffled and all-over sequin material.

The star completed her awe-inspiring look with a pair of bright pink platform pumps in a fluorescent hue. She clasped a small pink leather handbag, brandishing the label's iconic studs, as she took her place on the prestigious front row.

Amy's stylist shared the picture with fans

The color's renaissance comes as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been filming a live action film of the iconic doll. Fans have been fascinated by the sneak pictures we’ve seen emerging from the set, and the already iconic costumes, which are being designed by the Oscar-award winning Jacqueline Durran.

MORE: Eva Mendes has the best reaction to Ryan Gosling's Ken transformation

The Barbie film is being directed by Greta Gerwig. The current synopsis for the film reads: "A doll living in Barbieland is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.