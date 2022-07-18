Robin Roberts shares touching video of partner Amber Laign completing important phase in her cancer treatment The GMA star was inundated with support from her followers

Robin Roberts has marked an important milestone moment involving her partner Amber Laign, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

MORE: Robin Roberts mourns devastating death live on air

The GMA star took to Instagram on Monday to share footage of her other half ringing a bell in hospital after completing radiation treatment.

Amber was all smiles as she jumped up and down after ringing the bell, as Robin cheered her on behind the camera.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shared an emotional update involving partner Amber's cancer treatment

In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Sweet Amber completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers. Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my Monday motivation."

MORE: GMA introduce new presenter to the show - all we know

MORE: GMA viewers react to shake-up as George, Michael and Robin are all off

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "So much love for you!" while another wrote: "Sending you both love!" Robin's GMA co-star Ginger Zee added: "Yesss, big smiles."

The 61-year-old recently took time off work to be with Amber during a "challenging" week, which she opened up about ahead of her return to work at the end of June.

Robin and Amber have been dating for 16 years

"Thank you for allowing me to be with her," she told fans from her dressing room. She added that it was a "new week" and read during her morning message and prayer "down is not your destiny and defeat is not how your story ends."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos takes break from show as popular co-star steps in

MORE: Robin Roberts makes heartbreaking revelation about partner Amber

The star added: "Stop talking defeat and “don’t give it the power to get you down." Amber's cancer diagnosis was announced in an emotional video on Robin's Instagram page back in February.

The star has since been updating her followers on her partner, while Amber has also been sharing videos on her own Instagram page.

The GMA star has been there for Amber throughout her cancer battle

The couple met on a blind date and have been together ever since, with Amber being there for Robin during her own public health battles.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following major career news

MORE: Robin Roberts shares emotional details from Naomi Judd's memorial

The GMA star has battled both breast cancer and a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant.

The pair have a loving and supportive relationship but it's also rather unique, as they decided long ago not to live together. Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City in the week while working on GMA, and Amber remains at their home in Connecticut.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.