Robin Roberts' fans pray for her partner Amber Laign after watching star's new video The GMA star has been with her partner for 16 years

Robin Roberts recites a daily prayer from her dressing room at Good Morning America, something that has gained her a lot of extra followers since she started doing so.

The popular TV host's latest prayer was met with a mass of supportive comments dedicated to her partner Amber Laign, who is currently battling breast cancer.

The 61-year-old recently took time off work to be with Amber during a "challenging" week, and the couple are still very much in her fans' thoughts.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts declares her love for partner Amber Laign

"Prayers and love to Amber," one wrote, while another remarked: "Give sweet Amber my regards and a hug to let her know she is in our prayers, so are you, you her rock, wish you both a lovely day." A third added: "Praying that Amber is doing well."

Robin opened up about the particularly difficult week on social media ahead of returning to GMA at the end of June.

"Thank you for allowing me to be with her," she told fans from her dressing room. She added that it was a "new week" and read during her morning message and prayer "down is not your destiny and defeat is not how your story ends".

Robin Roberts' fans said prayers for her partner Amber Laign

The star added: "Stop talking defeat and don’t give it the power to get you down."

Amber's cancer diagnosis was announced in an emotional video on Robin's Instagram page back in February. The star has since been updating her followers on her partner, while Amber has also been sharing videos on her own Instagram page.

The couple met on a blind date and have been together ever since, with Amber being there for Robin during her own public health battles.

The GMA star has battled both breast cancer and a rare blood and bone marrow disease called myelodysplastic syndrome and needed a bone marrow transplant.

Robin and Amber have been dating for 16 years

The pair have a loving and supportive relationship but it's also rather unique, as they decided long ago not to live together.

Instead, they spend weekends together, while Robin stays in New York City during the week while working on GMA, and Amber remains at their home in Connecticut.

