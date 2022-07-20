John Travolta's daughter Ella announces new collab days after late mom's death anniversary

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu is an accomplished performer in her own right, and she delighted fans when she announced some news regarding her musical career.

MORE: John Travolta pictured with daughter Ella in stunning vacation photos

She revealed that she had found the winners of a recent open verse challenge she had issued to have a collaborator with her for her track Dizzy.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: John Travolta celebrates impressive new achievement with fans

Ella announced that group JSA aka Just Seconds Apart had won the challenge and that she would be recording a new version of the song with them.

"So excited to work with the amazing @jsamusic on a new version of 'Dizzy'," she stated. "Thank you to everyone who participated in the #DizzyDuets challenge, you all are so talented!"

MORE: John Travolta's son Ben shares glimpse inside incredible home gym at family's Florida mansion

She was quickly inundated with messages of excitement and support from her friends and fans, with one of them saying: "Glad you're finding your beautiful way in the world ~ keep blessing us with your creative self."

Ella revealed news of an exciting new collaboration

Another wrote: "Gorgeous beautiful energy," and many compared her to her late mother Kelly Preston, with a third even adding: "You are starting to look like your Mom!"

The comparisons to her mom must've surely been poignant for the young talent as only recently, she and her family marked the second anniversary of her mother's passing on 12 July at the age of 57 due to breast cancer.

MORE: John Travolta receives emotional Father's Day tribute from daughter Ella

MORE: John Travolta expresses heartache over loss of his friend Ray Liotta with touching tribute

In a statement released at the time, her devastated husband said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." The family chose to stay silent on social media and spend the day supporting each other instead.

John has been an attentive father to his two children

John and Kelly had been married since 1991 and shared three children together. Tragically, they lost their eldest son Jett in January 2009 at the age of just 16. He had a history of seizures from the age of two and had to be hospitalized at 15 months with Kawasaki disease. Jett died during a Christmas family holiday in the Bahamas.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.