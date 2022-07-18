John Travolta pictured with daughter Ella in stunning vacation photos The Grease star is a doting father

John Travolta is enjoying some quality time with his daughter Ella, and it looks like they are having a lovely time!

The Grease star was pictured in snaps published by the Daily Mail walking around Paris with the 22-year-old on Sunday, during a vacation in the French capital.

Ella looked incredibly stylish dressed in a Celine T-shirt teamed with elongated white linen trousers and black sandals.

VIDEO: John Travolta celebrates happy news involving daughter Ella

John, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy blazer, co-ordinating T-shirt and jeans.

The iconic actor is a doting father to Ella and 11-year-old son Ben, as well as late son Jett, who tragically passed away in 2009.

John is incredibly close to his children, and Ella made sure to pay a public tribute to her dad last month as they marked Father's Day.

John Travolta and daughter Ella are incredibly close

The 22-year-old shared a sweet snapshot of herself with her father and brother, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day, to the smartest, kindest, most generous man I know.

"Just by being yourself, you have taught me the most important lessons in life. Thank you for everything you do and for being my friend. I love you Daddy."

John also shared a sweet series of photos himself, including the same one Ella did and one cozying up to his son, writing: "It's [a] privilege to be a father. I love you my babies. Happy Father's Day to everyone."

John with youngest son Ben

The family have faced a lot of heartache over the years, with John not only losing his beloved son, but his wife Kelly Preston in 2020, who passed away following a secret battle with breast cancer.

John and his children have been incredibly strong following the heartache in their lives and while The Pulp Fiction actor is notoriously private, he opened up about his family life in a rare interview last year.

John with late wife Kelly Preston

Chatting to Esquire Spain, he said: "I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives."

He continued: "It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession. Ben is barely ten-years-old. I want to help him evolve because he has his whole life ahead of him."

