Travis Bacon is making some very big changes – to his body! Kevin Bacon's son is known for his goth rocker look, and is committed to looking the part.

Fans of the metal singer are familiar with the amount of tattoos he has, and though he certainly seems to be into getting all inked up, his latest video suggests he might have regretted some of his choices.

Travis took to both Instagram Stories and TikTok to reveal his latest massive tattoo, which he appears to have done in order to cover up another tattoo he previously had on his forearm.

WATCH: Kyra and Kevin's love story

Accustomed as he might be to getting plenty of tattoos of all sorts of sizes all over his body, that didn't lessen the lengthy and painful process of covering up an old tattoo skillfully.

In the video, Travis appears holding his phone in one hand while his other hand is busy being painstakingly tattooed by tattoo artist Kamil Mocet.

As he turns the camera back towards himself, his face is in a grimace and his hair appears already sweaty from the difficult process, and he goes on to shake his head sideways in a "no" gesture.

Travis seems to be remaining strong while getting tattoed

The initial tattoo he was covering up portrayed a crying woman looking upwards out of her not one, but three eyes, one of which is totally white.

His cover up tattoo couldn't be more different, and it is far more detailed than the previous portrait.

The impressive final result

His final Instagram Stories reveal a hyper realistic black pig, frowning and looking straight ahead out of his beady white eyes as suspicious tubes come out of them and around the animal's face.

Travis seems quite pleased with the result, and moving on from his previous tattoo, revealing in his caption on TikTok that he "covered up some foul memories today."

