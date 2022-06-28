Kevin Bacon's son Travis looks almost unrecognisable with short hair during family beach trip The Hollywood star shares two children with Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon is a doting dad of two children who have both followed in his footsteps in the entertainment industry.

The star shares his children with Kyra Sedgwick, and their oldest son Travis is a renowned musician in a heavy metal band.

Travis has long black hair and often rocks heavy eyeliner, but in a recent picture posted online to mark his birthday, he looked almost unrecognisable.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

Proud dad Kevin shared a picture of his son sporting short hair and sunglasses as he posed on the beach during a family outing.

In the caption, the actor wrote: "Happy birthday and big forever love to my first. 'I'm a lover and a fighter.'" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh wow, good looking man like his dad," while another wrote: "Great photo." A third added: "Firsts are very special."

Travis is the singer in the band Contracult Collective, and his parents are big fans of his music. Kyra went to see Travis on stage at the Welcome to Rockville event in Florida last year, and had an amazing time.

The concert took place in November and the actress shared a photo on Instagram at the time of her son singing to the crowds, alongside a heartfelt message.

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!! "@welcometorockville @contracultofficial @svrtcntraclt @pma82 #proudmom," she wrote in the caption.

In addition to being a singer in Contracult Collective, Travis plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter.

Kevin with wife Kyra Sedgwick

His sister Sosie Bacon - an actress - has previously shared photos of her sibling on stage on her own Instagram account, and is just as proud of him as his parents are.

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them away from working in the spotlight.

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that. Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

Kevin and Kyra's children have both followed in their footsteps

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

