Sosie Bacon shares 'hot' new photos and she looks just like mom Kyra Sedgwick Like mother, like daughter!

Sosie Bacon's Instagram was on fire on Wednesday as she posed for some head-turning new photos.

The Mare of Easttown actress sizzled in beautiful snapshots in which she looked just like her famous mom, Kyra Sedgwick.

MORE: Sosie Bacon turns heads in very unique bikini selfie

Sosie - who is Kevin Bacon's daughter - dared to bare a little flesh as she posed in the front of a truck wearing overalls, with nothing underneath.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story is adorable

She captioned the photos: "Can’t drive a stick, can look hot in one, though."

Her fans fell over themselves to tell her how stunning she looked with one writing: "Always on fire," and a second adding: "Gorgeous".

MORE: Kevin Bacon reveals first time he met wife Kyra Sedgwick - and she was 12 years old

MORE: Kevin Bacon's wife Kyra Sedgwick reveals injury after viral TikTok challenge

Many said they loved her hair pulled up into a messy top knot and some said they could see the resemblance to Kyra.

Sosie turned up the heat

The striking images are in stark contrast to the ones she shared recently when she slept in the back of her car.

Sosie was on vacation with her boyfriend, Scoot McNairy, a friend and their dogs.

Exclusive: Kevin Bacon opens up about his special bond with rarely-seen son Travis

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick makes social media return to reveal exciting new project with husband Kevin Bacon

But rather than check into a fancy hotel - or even a budget motel - the group decided to kip in their vehicles and document it too.

Kevin and Kyra share two children and have been married since 1988

The star shared snapshots with the back of her Prius all decked out with duvets and covers.

Her pooches were snuggled up comfortably as she laid down to rest with her girlfriend, while Scott attempted to sleep in the other car.

Clearly it wasn't a good sleep as she revealed she wasn't rested the next morning and had been awake with hiccups for hours.

Never the less, Sosie did admit though that the waves of the ocean could be heard as they settled on the PCH and the scenery wasn't bad either.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.