Kevin Bacon shares peek at adventurous date with wife Kyra Sedgwick The Hollywood stars are so romantic

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick never fail to keep the romance alive in their relationship and often give their fans a glimpse into their date nights.

MORE: Kevin Bacon inundated with heartfelt tributes from wife Kyra and daughter Sosie as he reaches incredible milestone

However, they took their dates to a new level with their latest adventure, opting for an outing during the day surrounded by greenery.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

What made it really charming was their decision to do so by going horseback riding through the woods. Of course, it became all the more romantic when Kevin shared a photograph of him and Kyra holding hands while atop their horses.

"Just us four," he captioned the sweet snap, and fans quickly began gushing over them and their bond, with many branding them "couple goals."

MORE: Kevin Bacon stuns fans with remarkable video showing daughter Sosie's incredible talent

"I can't even....so sweet," one wrote, with another saying: "You two are so cute," and a third adding: "I love this. You two are awesome." Quite a few also wondered who took the picture, although Kevin remained mum on that.

Kevin and Kyra spent their date horseback riding

The two Hollywood stars have been married since 1988 and are parents to daughter Sosie and son Travis, who are both also in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician respectively.

Their chemistry is quite undeniable, and they put it on full display when they attempted a viral TikTok dance challenge to the music of Kevin's iconic Footloose soundtrack.

MORE: Hollywood’s Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick wowed with their moves in new TikTok challenge

MORE: Kevin Bacon's son Travis looks almost unrecognisable with short hair during family beach trip

While fans fell head over heels for the rendition of the "Footloose Drop," which involved Kyra jumping into Kevin's arms and twisting out, all didn't end so well.

He later shared a photograph of his wife icing her injured wrist with a cold compress. "The aftermath of nailing a TikTok dance #Footloose," the 64-year-old captioned the post, which featured Kyra smiling up at the camera.

The aftermath of attempting a TikTok challenge

Fans were quick to react to the photo, with one responding: "Poor Kyra but hey at least it looked great while you were performing it!" And a second said: "Oh no! Get well soon."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.