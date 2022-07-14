Kevin Bacon shows support for son Travis Bacon's latest career move

Kevin Bacon is a doting dad of two, to daughter Sosie, an actress as well, and son Travis Bacon, who is a musician like his dad.

The actor took to social media to show support for his son's latest project with his metal band, Contracult Collective, which involved a special performance.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon shares sweet family video

Travis' band will be performing at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on Thursday and the proud dad shared details for how those interested could get tickets on his Instagram Stories.

Kevin and wife Kyra Sedgwick are big fans of Travis' music. Kyra went to see her son on stage at the Welcome to Rockville event in Florida last year, and had an amazing time.

The concert took place in November and the actress shared a photo on Instagram at the time of her son singing to the crowds, alongside a heartfelt message.

Travis' band will be performing at a venue in Los Angeles

"My insanely talented kid rocked the house yesterday and I was lucky enough to be there!! "@welcometorockville @contracultofficial @svrtcntraclt @pma82 #proudmom," she wrote in the caption.

In addition to being a singer in Contracult Collective, Travis plays the guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter, having collaborated with his parents before and even working on the soundtrack for his mom's latest directorial feature, Space Oddity.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere for the film, Kevin, who also starred in the project, gushed about working with his family.

"We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process," he said.

Kevin and Travis have collaborated professionally

Kyra also chimed in, saying: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it." She explained: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

