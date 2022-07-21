Ricky Martin breaks silence as nephew drops sexual harassment claims

Ricky Martin's nephew has withdrawn his claims of incest and sexual harassment.

Appearing in court on 21 July, the case was closed after he withdrew his allegations. Lawyers for the singer released a statement that said Ricky can now "move forward with his life and his career".

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” the statement from Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, the attorneys for the father-of-four, read.

The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.

"The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Ricky did appear at the court case in Puerto Rico. He had previously been served with a restraining order after the nephew first made the claims.

Ricky is a father of four with his husband

He has always denied the claims.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Ricky's lawyer told HELLO! earlier in July.

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," he added.