Ricky Martin breaks silence on domestic abuse allegations The singer has denied the claims

Ricky Martin has issued a response following the news that a domestic abuse restraining order has been filed against him in Puerto Rico.

Over the weekend, a judge issued an order against the 50-year-old singer. However, authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado, where he lives.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico's domestic violence law, but police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who filed the order.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for the star told People.

Ricky pictured with his husband Jwan

"We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Since the request was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic abuse law, it remains unconfirmed who is behind it.

Puerto Rican news outlet, El Vocero, reports that it came from a former partner Ricky had dated for seven months.

The couple with their two sons, Matteo and Valentino

Mr Valencia confirmed that the order prevents Ricky from contacting the petitioner and that a judge will have to determine at a hearing whether the legal arrangement should remain in place or be terminated.

He also added that the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact the police directly - instead, the request was filed through the court.

Ricky is also a dad to daughter Lucia

Ricky has been married to husband Jwan Yosef since 2017 and together they share four children: Matteo, 13, and his twin brother Valentino, daughter Lucia, three, and two-year-old son Renn.

Last year, Ricky told People that the couple were open to expanding their family even further.

Jwan with youngest son, Renn

"Yes, we want more. There are embryos frozen," he said. "I remember every Sunday in my grandparents' house — we were 34 grandkids. I always said, 'One day, I want to open the door to my house and see many kids running at me saying, 'Daddy, Daddy, Dad!' That's something I've always dreamed of."

He noted at the time that they already had their hands full. "Right now, we're dealing with a pair of twins and a pair of Irish twins because Lucia and Renn are only nine months apart. And they're overwhelming, but we're strong and healthy."

