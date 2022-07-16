Ricky Martin denies allegations of sexual assault by his nephew The star has been left 'disgusted' by the claims

Ricky Martin has denied "disgusting" allegations of incest. Following reports in early July that Ricky had been issued with a restraining order, Ricky's brother alleged to Spanish publication Marca that the complainant is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, the nephew of the singer. Due to the incest allegation, if convicted, Ricky could face 50 years in prison.

READ: Ricky Martin's husband Jwan Yosef pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Lucia

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Ricky's lawyer told HELLO!

Ricky has been accused by his nephew

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," he added.

Marca alleges that the singer's team of lawyers are preparing a defense and will claim "the nephew has recently been denounced by a woman who denounced him for harassment after he threatened to destroy her life".

MORE: Celebrities who have four children, from David and Victoria Beckham to Ricky Martin

A domestic abuse restraining order was filed against Ricky in Puerto Rico in early July. However it was claimed at the time that authorities were unable to find the superstar in Dorado, where he lives.

Dennis will answer questions before the judge on 21 July where it is thought the judge will determine whether the legal arrangement should remain in place or be terminated.

Ricky denied all allegations

Dennis has alleged that he and Ricky ended their relationship in early 2022 but that Ricky "did not accept the separation" and began to harass the younger man.

Ricky has denied all accusations.

"The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me," Ricky tweeted on 3 July.

"Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."

Ricky and his husband

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for the singer added in a statement.

"We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

Ricky has been married to husband Jwan Yosef since 2017 and together they share four children: Matteo, 13, and his twin brother Valentino, daughter Lucia, three, and two-year-old son Renn.