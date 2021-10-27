Ricky Martin shares heartfelt tribute to husband in rare post The couple have been married for four years

Ricky Martin often keeps his family life out of the spotlight, but on Tuesday he couldn't help but share a stunning photo of his husband, Jwan Yosef, alongside a heartfelt message.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer shared the beautiful shot on his Instagram Stories, and it featured Jwan decorating the wall at one of their family homes. The wall was filled with several pieces of artwork and photographs. On the floor were two more pieces of art, which looked perfect to fit the space that remained on the wall. Also in the room was a large succulent plant, a black lamp and a black marble table that Jwan was standing on.

Penning an adorable message to his husband, Ricky wrote: "The most beautiful sculpture."

Ricky and Jwan wed in 2017 a year after publicly sharing their romance, with the singer confirming in 2018: "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months.

"We've exchanged vows, and we swear everything, and we signed all the papers that we needed to sign — prenups and everything."

The singer shared a sweet message for his husband

The couple are parents to two-year-old daughter Lucia, and son Renn, who turns two on Friday. Jwan is helping to raise Ricky's 13-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino whom he welcomed in 2008 via gestational surrogacy.

During the summer, Ricky thrilled fans as he shared some photos of his twin boys as they headed out on a family day trip.

In a small clip, the doting dad made a peace gesture, which was repeated by Valentino, but Matteo didn't seem to notice as he continued glancing out the car's window.

Ricky is a doting father to four children

The She Bangs singer did manage to get his son in shot later, but this time it was Valentino who was keeping his head down.

Back in April, the 49-year-old jetted off and he took a snap with Valentino while on board his luxury plane.

The singer wore a pair of stylish sunglasses and a plain black T-shirt, and his son wore a similar T-shirt alongside a patterned face mask and white cap with an orange logo on top.

