Carrie Underwood opens up about her very normal life at home with her sons The country star was in the UK promoting her new album, Denim & Rhinestones

Carrie Underwood touched down in the UK this week to promote her new album, Denim & Rhinestones - and she's already made quite the impression!

The country star appeared on Lorraine on Wednesday morning, and opened up about her family life away from the spotlight with host Lorraine Kelly.

The Grammy-winning artist made a surprising revelation to the TV presenter too, admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home - she's just like any other working mom.

"When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared.

The singer also opened up about her time in Las Vegas, where she has had her residency, Reflection, over the last six months.

During this time, Carrie's children, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, came to visit their mom towards the end of its run, in order to keep their lives as stable as possible for the rest of the time.

Carrie Underwood is just like any other mom when she's at home with her family

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there. One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she said.

Carrie has a busy year ahead, and in October she will be embarking on a 43-date North American tour.

However, the former American Idol winner admitted that unlike her previous tour three years ago, her children won't be coming along for the ride. While the boys will visit their mom on some dates, they will be separated for extended periods of time.

"This tour, I think for the most part they will be home," she told Extra of Isaiah and Jacob. "The last tour we set up a playroom in the venues… My last tour, my youngest son was three months old when we went on the road."

The country star is married to Mike Fisher

Of course, being away from her family will be difficult for Carrie, but she does find the time away from home beneficial.

"It's easier to maintain a routine when I am on tour," she explained. "I don't have a house to clean, I don't have kids to cook for because there is catering and room service."

