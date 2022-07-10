Carrie Underwood shares rare photo featuring her young son after returning home

Carrie Underwood tends to keep her children out of the spotlight but delighted fans with a rare glimpse into her weekend with them on social media.

MORE: Carrie Underwood marks Fourth of July in bittersweet post

Taking to Instagram, the award-winning star shared a sweet photo of her oldest son Isaiah, who had made a discovery in their garden.

The little boy was not at all fearful either, and held onto a lizard, alongside the caption: "Making new friends."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's love story with husband Mike Fisher

The photo follows shortly after Carrie returned home to her family following several weeks in the UK.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares unexpected family photo with husband Mike Fisher

MORE: Carrie Underwood's 'freak' accident which left her needing 40 stitches in her face

The reunion was no doubt emotional for the family, who stayed at home while the star promoted her new album, Denim and Rhinestones, on the other side of the pond.

Discussing her family life during an interview on Absolute Radio Country, the award-winning artist admitted that she's happiest when she is at home.

Carrie Underwood shared a candid photo of her oldest son

She said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

MORE: Carrie Underwood's bikini selfie is her most stylish yet

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots in captivating new photo

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."

The country star took part in several interviews while in the UK and last Wednesday she went on ITV daytime show Lorraine, where she opened up about her family life away from the spotlight with host Lorraine Kelly.

The country star is a doting mom

The Grammy-winning artist made a surprising revelation to the TV presenter too, admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home - she's just like any other working mom.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in red hot mini skirt

MORE: Carrie Underwood makes exciting announcement - 'I've been waiting a long time'

"When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared. The singer also opened up about her time in Las Vegas, where she has had her residency, Reflection, over the last six months.

Carrie with husband Mike Fisher

During this time, Carrie's children, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, came to visit their mom towards the end of its run, in order to keep their lives as stable as possible for the rest of the time.

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns in denim shorts in gorgeous new photos

MORE: Carrie Underwood resembles a Greek goddess with her beautiful gown and flowing hair

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there. One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she said. Carrie has a busy year ahead, and in October she will be embarking on a 43-date North American tour.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.