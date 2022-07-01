Carrie Underwood reveals her biggest regret in life – and it may surprise you The country superstar just released her ninth studio album

Carrie Underwood has plenty to be thankful for after finding fame and success since winning American Idol in 2005.

MORE: Carrie Underwood opens up about her very normal life at home with her sons

The country music superstar has amassed millions of fans, won multiple awards including eight Grammys, and sold over 66million records! While her good fortune is certainly not lost on her, there is one thing about her life that she admits she would change if she could.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Underwood announces epic 43-date tour

Speaking to HELLO! US and others at an exclusive event to promote her ninth studio album - Denim & Rhinestones, out now - Carrie confessed that if she could turn back time, she would start her fitness journey sooner rather than later.

"If there's one thing I could change about my life it would be making [fitness] a priority earlier," she admitted. "For me, for my physical health but also for my mental health, I enjoy working out – it's my stress relief, it's an important part of who I am and how I want to raise my boys."

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares unexpected family photo with husband Mike Fisher

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks sensational in shorts and cowboy boots in captivating new photo

She added: "My husband is a former professional athlete so he's on board as well. It's important, so hopefully, we can be encouraging to people. You know, when you say, 'Live your best life', like, live your best life. Make sure you've got a long time to live it."

Carrie spoke with HELLO! US at an exclusive event in London

Carrie is a huge advocate for living a healthy lifestyle and even has her own fitness app, Fit52, which she created with her personal trainer, Eve Overland, in 2020.

The app is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Carrie's new album, Denim & Rhinestones, is out now

"Fitness is a true passion for me," the singer said in a statement at the time.

"The Fit52 app incorporates what I've been doing myself for years, and we've made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives.

Carrie has her own fitness app, Fit52

"Fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it," she added.

The mother-of-two is also the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.