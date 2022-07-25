Ginger Zee makes fans emotional as she reports on heartbreaking home destruction The star had a tough update

While life at Good Morning America may appear to be fun and cheery, a great way to start one's day, it's not always the easiest job for their chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

The star took to Instagram early on Monday morning to reveal she was reporting live from Mariposa, California, an area ravaged by the recent Oak Fire.

She had a heartbreaking update for fans regarding the community and homes suffering from the fire's aftermath, making fans emotional as she reported right outside a home totally destroyed by the fires.

Sharing a picture of herself clad in head to toe fire safety gear, Ginger made a harrowing declaration about the ground she stood on: "This was the home of a newlywed couple — Next to me — their scorched washer and dryer… remains of a metal file cabinet and a chimney - but that's it."

She explained: "In less than 3 days the Oak Fire took this home and 10 others — and is still swallowing these hills swiftly this morning."

Her followers were quick to express sorrow over the community as well as the consequences of climate change, commenting:"Hard to believe this is reality," and: "The rivers and lakes drying up and the constant fires are just the beginning of what will be our most pressing problem… I fear we have waited too long and now the changes will be drastic," but also an endearing: "Hopefully the community will help them rebuild their impacted lives, Ginger!"

Ginger appeared to be as prepared as possible for the tough coverage

Ever committed to her job, the morning show host shared another video of herself walking through the fire's destruction, wearing a heavy duty gas mask to protect herself from the fumes.

In the shocking footage, she shows fans the charred remains of the newlyweds' home, assuring fans that luckily the couple had already evacuated before the fire reached their residence.

The star took fans along throughout the destruction

Her followers urged her to stay safe herself as she worked so closely to the destruction, writing: "Dear, be safe," and: "Beyond sad. Stay safe," as well as: "Be careful out there!"

She still tried to end her coverage on a positive note, giving a well-deserved shout-out to everyone helping out, writing in her caption: "Many thanks to the 2000+ fire personnel fighting."

