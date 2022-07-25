Simon Cowell is snapped up by new talent agency after taking time off What is next for the brutally honest judge?

One of the most well-known entertainment judges in the world is certainly Simon Cowell, who is either adored or despised for his harsh criticism of contestants.

However, it appears that the judge has warmed somewhat over time, establishing his talent shows worldwide.

The British-born leading entrepreneur delivered the wildly popular U.S. versions of the X Factor and Got Talent franchises - American Idol and America’s Got Talent - after the admired British X Factor and Got Talent shows gained momentum.

The entrepreneur and record executive - who is 62 years old - founded Syco Entertainment, a British media entertainment firm. Simon, however, will now be managed by Group Executive Director Chris Hughes and represented by the YMU Group, a transatlantic talent agency's entertainment branch.

The company wrote: “MU will work with the revered industry entrepreneur across all facets of his business including TV formats, partnerships, books and further.”

They added: “'As an executive who has significantly changed the scope of the entertainment landscape, Simon is an important and notable signing for YMU Entertainment and speaks to the Group's ability to be able to offer a world class network of resources, knowledge and expertise.”

The announcement was made only six months after he made redundant almost all of his employees from his own company, Syco, in order to "focus on family." After over 20 years, Simon shrunk Syco's multi million pound entertainment empire in January.

After nearly two decades at the helm of Syco Entertainment, Simon decided to scale back his job obligations in order to spend more time with his family. He is engaged to Laura Silverman, 44, with whom they shared their son Eric, aged seven.

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman have been together since 2013

Ant and Dec, David Walliams, Davina McCall, and Amanda Holden are just a few of the prominent British entertainers that YMU represents, with Simon now joining some of his colleagues.

