Simon Cowell shares major wedding update as he prepares to marry Lauren Silverman The couple are parents to eight-year-old Eric

There has been much speculation regarding Simon Cowell's upcoming wedding to Lauren Silverman.

Most recently, it was reported that the couple – who have been together since 2013 and confirmed their engagement in January 2022 – are set to tie the knot in London next month.

Not true, according to the groom.

Asked by ET Canada about his upcoming nuptials, Simon admitted: "I keep reading that I am going to get married next week, next month. It's news to me! We haven't put a date on it," he added.

Simon and Lauren confirmed their engagement in January

Simon further shared that the ongoing speculation has even sparked concern amongst the couple's friends, who fear they have been left off the guest list.

The music mogul confirmed that people have been calling and asking why they're not invited to the wedding, to which he responds: "Because we haven't planned it yet!"

What does seem certain is that the couple will ensure their son Eric, eight, has a starring role in the ceremony, along with Lauren's son from her previous marriage, 16-year-old Adam.

The couple are yet to set a wedding date

Simon is also expected to invite his half-siblings Michael, Tony and June.

Earlier this week, Simon gave a revealing insight into the family’s home life, sharing a very relatable ongoing debate.

Chatting to the Radio Times, he revealed: "There's always an argument because Eric and I like to eat in front of the TV, but Lauren likes to eat more formally at the table. At the moment, Eric and I are winning…"

Pictured with son Eric and Adam

Simon continued: "We've got a large, L-shaped sofa. It's very comfortable but not smart, because we've got three dogs who will be on it fighting with each other.

"I'm a big believer that you can't have a big enough TV. I never understand people who watch a movie on their phones. I want to feel like I'm at the cinema."

