Simon Cowell's rarely-pictured £45million family homes are seriously impressive – inside

Simon Cowell has plenty of properties for when he wants to escape the public eye with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, who has an estimated net worth of £390 million, divides his time between London and the US and he has purchased properties in both countries. We're talking a mansion in a star-studded London neighbourhood, a rarely-used Wimbledon home and an oceanside Malibu property – and they're all equally as beautiful. See everything you need to know about Simon's property portfolio here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell shares a look at beautiful Malibu home

Simon Cowell's £10million Holland Park mansion

Simon has a six-bedroom house in the Holland Park area of London, where the likes of David and Victoria Beckham and Robbie Williams also have homes. The exterior of the grand brick property features traditional sash windows, a large, classic black front door and plenty of security cameras dotted around.

Simon's property was previously the target of a burglary in 2015, while the Britain's Got Talent judge and his family were allegedly asleep inside.

SEE NOW: Inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' homes

Simon's home in Holland Park is worth a reported £10million

Simon's newly-renovated £17million Wimbledon home

In 2019, Simon bought a second London home in Wimbledon. The entire red brick period property was renovated, and the family trialled living there for a while, but reportedly found that the school run was too long. They listed the six-bedroom property for sale in late 2021 for £17 million – a £2 million profit on what he originally paid for it.

Simon Cowell's £18.3million Malibu home

Simon Cowell has a beautiful home in Malibu

Simon spent months recovering at his Malibu home in 2020, after breaking his back while testing his new electric bike in the courtyard. The £18.3 million home was bought by Simon in 2017 and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and sits on a 1.63-acre estate overlooking the ocean.

Outside, the property has a plunge pool and hot tub, a barbecue area and a koi pond, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the space. Simon also has a tennis court, however, previous aerial photos showed it being used as an overflow car park.

The family's £19million former Los Angeles home

Simon and his family moved out of their home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, in 2020. The £19 million home had six bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a private movie theatre, a professional tanning salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa complete with steam room and massage tables, a solarium, a lap pool and an outdoor pool cabana with an automatic retractable roof.

Simon had previously described the property as his "dream home", but it appears he has chosen to spend more time in the UK for the time being.

TRENDING NOW: Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live? See inside £11m Montecito mansion

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.