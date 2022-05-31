Simon Cowell steps out with fiancée Lauren Silverman for date night ahead of busy week So sweet!

Simon Cowell is looking wedding ready! Ahead of the season premiere of America's Got Talent, the star took some time away to spend a night with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman.

Even with just a month before their alleged June nuptials, the music mogul is busy making the jump from Britain's Got Talent and its semi-finals, straight into the premiere of America's Got Talent.

Still, he turned work into date night, stepping out – and packing on the PDA – with Lauren after the show wrapped.

The two looked glowing as ever and undoubtedly looking forward to being declared husband and wife, seen getting into a car following the semi-finals on 30 May.

While Simon looked dapper in a white button-down shirt and navy suit as he sipped on a beer, his soon-to-be wife is who really stole the show.

The two teased their impending nuptials by sharing a kiss as Lauren wore a wedding-like white dress

She looked stunning as she donned a leopard-print bustier top paired with black trousers and a matching blazer, making the fabulous look even better by showing off her jaw-dropping engagement ring.

Simon proposed to his girlfriend of seven years on Christmas Eve while on vacation in Barbados, and though he had previously insisted he would never walk down the aisle, sources claim that the last tumultuous years of the pandemic made him change his mind.

The two share son Eric, eight, and Lauren also has a sixteen-year-old son

According to The Sun: "It's been a long time coming and now Simon wants to get Lauren up the aisle as quickly as he can," with the 62-year-old taking the reins when it comes to planning their London wedding, which will reportedly feature their son, Eric Cowell "front and center."

A source also told People that, ultimately: "They have fun together, as well as being each other's rock… They are both passionate but really do bring out the very best in each other. As a family, they all have such an incredible bond."

