Jennifer Lopez's ex A-Rod cheered on by fans as they all think he deserves recognition – details The sporting legend was all smiles

Alex Rodriguez received huge support from his online fan base after he reunited with David 'Big Papi' Ortiz following his baseball Hall of Fame induction.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still share this $32.5m home a year after their split

Taking to his Instagram, Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé was in high spirits as he congratulated the Boston Red Sox superstar. Alongside a video clip of the duo smoking celebratory cigars, Alex included the caption: "Big Papi… a Hall of Fame player on the field.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

"A Hall of Fame person off of it. What a great honor to witness your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame today. I’m proud to call you a brother and friend."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez opens up about intimate Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck

MORE: Inside 'soulmates' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'emotional' wedding ceremony

Alex's heartwarming post sparked a reaction among his 4.1 million fans, with many arguing that the Ex-Yankees star similarly deserves to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame. "You deserve to be in that hall A-Rod hopefully you see the day soon", wrote one, whilst a second penned: "@arod you a hall of famer in my book."

Alex congratulated fellow baseball player David Ortiz

Reacting to their wholesome friendship, a third fan remarked: "Great pictures of two great legends! Congratulations to your boy!" and a fourth added: "From rivals to brothers."

A-Rod's joyous appearance comes after his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sunday. News of her birthday celebrations may have proved somewhat bittersweet seeing as JLo recently rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck.

And earlier this month, the loved-up duo took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.

Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017

The couple, who reunited last year after initially being engaged back in 2002, announced their second engagement in April, with JLo showcasing her stunning green ring as she shared the news.

Sharing the news with her fans, JLo penned: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

The loved-up duo tied the knot on 16 July

The former baseball player has yet to break his silence on JLo's wedding news. Jennifer and Alex started dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. They were forced to postpone their wedding day in 2020 due to the pandemic – but in April 2021 announced their separation.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.