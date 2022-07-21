Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez is praised after latest appearance on All-Star Game There are no hard feelings between the two

Following Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, Alex Rodriguez returns to All-Star Game, and fans are showing their support.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still share this $32.5m home a year after their split

The relationship between Jennifer and Alex ended after four years of dating. They began dating in 2017, and in March 2019 they made their engagement public. Due to the pandemic, they had to postpone their wedding day in 2020, however, they announced their split in April 2021.

On Sunday, Jennifer announced that she had wed Ben Affleck in a private ceremony in Las Vegas.

Loading the player...

MORE: Alex Rodriguez reflects on facing fears and not giving into peer pressure

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote on her newsletter, On the J.Lo.

MORE: Inside 'soulmates' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'emotional' wedding ceremony

The 52-year-old star revealed that she and Ben flew to Las Vegas to get married. They arrived at the Little White Chapel just in time for closing, and were married there.

Jennifer added: "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to." She signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s ex Alex Rodriguez gushes over former wife in new post

Alex appeared in a video that was uploaded to his Instagram of him getting ready for the ASG at Dodger Stadium with Big Papi, unphased by the recent wedding.

Fans shared their warm wishes to Alex commenting: "May you always be successful, healthy, and happy". Another added: "Great to see you Arod at the game."

MORE: Alex Rodriguez reflects on facing fears and not giving into peer pressure after Jennifer Lopez split

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares hilariously relatable life update in the wake of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's nuptials

With a beaming smile Alex seems the most comfortable in his ASG seat, with Big Papi also complementing the former professional baseball shortstop, naming him “the best looking guy in baseball.”

The pair split after four years of dating

In a pleasant interview with ET Online, Alex discussed his relationship with Jennifer. He remarked: "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.