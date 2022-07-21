Inside 'soulmates' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'emotional' wedding ceremony

Despite the fact that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose to tie the knot in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas, it was clear that they are "soulmates" and they "truly care and love each other", according to their minister Ryan Wolfe.

The couple had an "emotional" ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel on 16 July, with JLo choosing two wedding dresses for the special occasion – one sleeveless A-line gown by Alexander McQueen which she originally wore on the poster for Jersey Girl, and an off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad.

"Absolutely, you can see the love they had for each other. They definitely truly care and love each other," Ryan told People. "I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real.

"It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure," he added.

Chris Appleton shared a selfie from newlyweds JLo and Ben

"I 100 per cent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other."

This comes shortly after JLo's mother Guadalupe 'Lupe' Rodríguez opened up about the couple's relationship, which they rekindled in April 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2004.

The View's Sunny Hostin said: "I knew they would get back together. I knew that they were in love," Sunny said. "I've spoken to her mother, Lupe, about it. Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love."

The actress showed off her wedding ring following her emotional wedding

In her newsletter On the J.Lo, Jennifer opened up about her big day. "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last," the actress continued.

