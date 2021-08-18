Alex Rodriguez makes a statement as ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez deletes him from her Instagram The pair were engaged to be married!

Alex Rodriguez recently called his failed romance with Jennifer Lopez "incredible," but that was before she deleted him from her Instagram.

Just hours after it was revealed that The Let's Get Loud hitmaker had eclipsed all evidence of her former fiancé from social media, A-Rod took to his own Instagram to make a bold statement.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez makes big move in relationship with Ben Affleck

The former pro-baller posted a snapshot of himself looking like he meant business in a dapper-looking suit, striding through New York.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck

His expletive riddled caption was along the lines of, "I'm here to mess things up," and fans rushed to compliment him on his confidence and his appearance.

Although Alex didn't elaborate on the meaning of his message, it was likely to be work related since he's thrown himself into his career as Jennifer has fallen back into the arms of her ex, Ben Affleck.

MORE: Marc Anthony's news would make Ben Affleck so envious

SEE: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video as Bennifer go Instagram official

His post came on the same day as his pre-taped interview about Jennifer aired with ET Online.

Alex took to Instagram after Jennifer deleted him from hers

He opened up about his relationship with his ex and the impact it had on his two daughters too.

Alex said: "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'

MORE: Marc Anthony updates fans with celebratory news

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in first interview since Ben Affleck romance

"So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

Jennifer is now back together with Ben

Jennifer is clearly ready to move on and has wasted no time forging forward with her relationship with Ben.

As well as unfollowing A-Rod, Jennifer has removed all pictures of the exes together, including photos of them together at Joe Biden's inauguration.

MORE: Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife following split from Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer and Alex had been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic having planned to tie the knot in a ceremony in Italy last June, but then announced their separation in April this year, having previously denied split rumours that had been circulating around the media.

Jennifer and Alex were together for five years

At the time, they said in a joint statement via Today: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.