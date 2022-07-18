Jennifer Lopez opens up about intimate Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck The couple tied the knot over the weekend

Jennifer Lopez has shared a lovely, intimate glimpse into her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck with her adoring fans.

After it was reported the chart-topper and the Oscar winning star had obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas this weekend, she took to her On the J.Lo newsletter to reveal how it all went down.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote.

The 52-year-old said she and Ben flew to Las Vegas to tie the knot and were wed at Little White Chapel, getting there just in time for closing. She shared several photo of her in a wedding gown. One shows Ben kissing her, while she laughs, while another shows them both smiling happily at the camera.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love,'" she finished. "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She signed the post, "Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

Jen and Ben at the Maid in Manhattan premiere in 2002

News the couple had gotten hitched first emerged when TMZ reported they had obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas on Saturday.

This not Jen and Ben's first shot at love with each other. They were one of Hollywood's hottest couples in the early aughts, and first began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli, quickly getting engaged. Unfortunately, they faced intense media attention and broke up two years later.

Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, and J.Lo married singer Marc Anthony, having two children with him. Jen and Marc split in 2014, while Ben and Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018. J.Lo had most recently been engaged to former pro baseball star Alex Rodriguez, but the two called off their romance in 2021. She and Ben got back together soon after.

Congrats to the happy couple!

