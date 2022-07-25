Lara Spencer blows fans away with swimsuit snapshots amid luxury vacation in Greece She looks amazing!

Lara Spencer is living it up during her family vacation throughout the Greek islands, and being a total daredevil too!

The star has been detailing her luxurious getaway on Instagram with plenty of swimsuit photos and snapshots of the stunning views, and her latest Instagram Story reveals her adventurous side.

Proving how she seems to have no fear when it comes to heights, Lara re-posted quite the daring video of her jumping off a cliff.

The impressive footage was originally posted by the morning show host's daughter, Kate Haffenreffer, and it sees her boldly jumping off of a platform into the bright blue ocean as others cheer her on.

She was apparently unfazed by the big jump, and captioned the Instagram Story with: "That was fun."

The mom-of-two is undoubtedly having a blast in Greece, and even revealed that a fellow colleague had tagged along.

Lara braved quite the jump

None other than Amy Robach is also in Greece vacationing with her family, and the two expressed joy on their respective Instagram accounts about getting to see each other and having their families meet and hang out.

The two shared the same picture of themselves in an embrace, and Amy is seen donning a colorful Missoni mini dress while her co-star opted for a cut-out black dress.

Some fun in the sun has certainly suited the star

Lara also blew fans away with her cheekiest photo yet, showcasing her incredible figure with a striking bikini shot. The stunning snapshot sees the television personality fittingly using a glass door in which she can see her reflection to take a selfie that simultaneously shows off her glowing tan and also the back of her bikini-clad body.

Fans raved about her looks, writing: "You are a natural beauty lucky girl!" and: "Flawless!!" as well as: "Lara you are gorgeous! This is just not fair! Hope you are having a good time."

